UrduPoint.com

Putin Orders Reinforcements To Fight Siberia Wildfires

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Putin orders reinforcements to fight Siberia wildfires

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered officials Tuesday to send in reinforcements to fight forest fires that continue to tear through Siberia.

Wildfires have ripped through Siberia's forests with growing intensity in recent years, which Russian weather officials and environmentalists have linked to climate change and underfunded forestry management services.

Putin ordered Russia's emergencies ministry to "increase the group for extinguishing fires" and "raise the intensity of the work of aviation" in one of Siberia's hardest-hit regions of Yakutia.

The emergencies ministry branch in Yakutia said Tuesday that more than 4,200 people were currently fighting the fires. More than 9,500 tonnes of water had been dropped from the air onto the blazes, it added.

But Moscow's weather monitoring institute Rosgidromet said the situation in Yakutia -- Russia's coldest and largest region -- remains one of the "most difficult" in the country.

In the vast and sparsely populated region nearly five times the size of France, blazes have burned through almost 8.7 million hectares (21.4 million acres), according to Russia's forestry agency.

The total burned area is quickly approaching the annual average since 2000 of 8.9 million hectares for the entire country.

During a visit to Yakutia last month, local firefighters told AFP that they lacked the people, equipment and resources to deal with the scale of the wildfires.

Critics point to a 2015 law that allows regions to ignore blazes if the cost of fighting fires outweighs the expected damages, saying it provides cover for authorities to avoid fighting wildfires.

The UN on Monday published a report showing that global warming is unfolding more rapidly than feared and that humanity is almost entirely to blame.

US space agency NASA over the weekend said its satellite images showed wildfire smoke from Yakutia travelling to the North Pole, calling it a first in history.

Related Topics

Weather United Nations Moscow Water Russia France Visit Vladimir Putin 2015 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

3 minutes ago
 Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute ..

Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute region&#039;s project leaders

16 minutes ago
 59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic l ..

UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic leaders on Hijri New Year

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

31 minutes ago
 Rs 1.1 mln fine imposed on 714 profiteers

Rs 1.1 mln fine imposed on 714 profiteers

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.