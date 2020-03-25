UrduPoint.com
Putin Postpones Public Vote On Reforms Over Virus

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:50 PM

Putin postpones public vote on reforms over virus

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday the public vote on his constitutional reforms must be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and declared next week a public holiday.

"I believe the voting must be postponed to a later date," Putin said of the April 22 plebiscite in a rare televised addressed in which he also announced that Russians would not work next week "to slow the speed" of the infection.

