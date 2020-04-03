UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Prolongs Virus Work Shutdown As Cases Spike

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:30 AM

Putin prolongs virus work shutdown as cases spike

Moscow, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday the extension of a non-working period in Russia to slow the spread of the coronavirus until April 30 as cases spike.

"I've taken a decision to extend the period of non-working days until April 30," Putin said in an address broadcast on state television, saying that Russians will still receive their salaries.

The president first announced a week-long break from work in a rare televised address last week as part of a series of escalating measures to help slow the spread of coronavirus in Russia.

He announced the longer work-free period on Thursday after health officials had said more time was needed.

Despite a raft of measures, coronavirus cases spiked Thursday with 771 new infections bringing the total to 3,548 and 30 deaths, according to official numbers.

"The threat remains," Putin said.

"The peak of the epidemic in the world has not yet been passed, including in our country." Moscow with more than 12 million inhabitants has seen the most cases so far.

Muscovites have been under a strict lockdown since Monday with residents allowed to leave their homes only for essential shopping, medical emergencies, to walk pets or take out rubbish.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in his blog Thursday evening that these measures would be extended but announced that a plan to issue official passes for moving around the city using QR codes would not go ahead for now.

He said this could come up for discussion again if the virus situation worsens or more people flout rules on staying home.

From Thursday, Muscovites diagnosed with the virus whose health allows them to stay at home and quarantined family members have to consent to monitoring of their movements using satellite location on cell phones.

Moscow is also using facial recognition cameras to watch for breaches of quarantine.

"We will have to live through hard times," Sobyanin said.

The lockdown has been extended across almost all regions, and parliament has approved a coronavirus-focused package of legislation including prison terms of up to seven years for those who cause multiple deaths by flouting protective measures.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin April Family TV All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

21 minutes ago

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

1 hour ago

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

2 hours ago

FM reiterates Pakistan's readiness to host SAARC H ..

32 minutes ago

Chief Minister visits Bannu, Kurram, reviews arran ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.