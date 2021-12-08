Putin proposed to Biden to lift 'all' embassy restrictions: Kremlin

Moscow, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to his US counterpart Joe Biden that Moscow and Washington lift all restrictions on embassy staff in both countries during a virtual summit Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"The Russian side proposed to annul all the accumulated restrictions on the functioning of diplomatic missions, which could also serve to normalise other aspects of bilateral relations," the Kremlin said in a statement after the call.