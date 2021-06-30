UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Rejects Mandatory Covid Jabs As Russia Sees Record Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Putin rejects mandatory Covid jabs as Russia sees record deaths

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said he was opposed to mandatory coronavirus vaccinations for Russians but urged the jab-sceptic population to get inoculated, as his country battles a deadly third wave.

His comments came as Russia earlier Wednesday reported 669 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, a pandemic high of fatalities for the second day in a row, according to a government tally.

Russia in mid-June saw infections spike in a third wave driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant first identified in India, authorities have said, and worsened by a sluggish inoculation drive.

Although free jabs have been available since early December, only around 15 percent of Russia's population had received at least one dose as of Wednesday according to the Gogov website, which tallies Covid figures from the regions.

The slow uptake prompted Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin earlier this month to order mandatory jabs for service sector employees, with more than a dozen regions in Russia since following suit.

The widening policy has prompted concerns that all Russians eventually would be required to be vaccinated, which Putin shot down Wednesday while fielding questions in his annual phone-in session.

"I do not support mandatory vaccinations," the Russian president said.

Still, Putin -- as he has done repeatedly in recent months -- called on Russians to get vaccinated.

"It is necessary to listen, not to people who understand little about this and spread rumours, but to specialists," he told Russians, the majority of whom polls show oppose receiving coronavirus jabs.

"If a person is sick without a vaccine, then the long-term consequences can be very serious," the 68-year-old Russian leader said.

- No lockdown - Surveys show that Russians are particularly sceptical of the country's homegrown jabs -- Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, CoviVac and the one-dose Sputnik Light.

Putin said Wednesday that the four homegrown vaccines were better than foreign alternatives, naming AstraZeneca and Pfizer. He added that he himself had been vaccinated with Sputnik V.

The president's plea for Russians to get inoculated came after the Kremlin Tuesday conceded that its target of vaccinating 60 percent of the population by autumn will not be possible.

Critics say the third wave has been spurred by the failure to lock down, a measure taken during the first wave last spring but avoided this time by Russian authorities to support a struggling economy.

Asked Wednesday if he supported a new lockdown, Putin said regional authorities were instead promoting localised mandatory vaccinations and other measures to avoid introducing new quarantines.

In Moscow, the epicentre of Russia's outbreak, Mayor Sobyanin has ordered businesses to send home at least 30 percent of unvaccinated employees and restaurants to only allow inside patrons who have been inoculated or were infected in the past six months.

The country's second-worst hotspot Saint Petersburg has avoided imposing strict restrictions, however, and on Friday it is due to host a Euro 2020 quarter-final drawing hundreds of supporters from abroad.

Dozens of Finland supporters were infected in the city after they travelled there earlier this month for their team's loss to Belgium in the group stage.

Nationwide, infections grew on Wednesday by 21,042, bringing Russia's caseload to more than 5.5 million -- the fifth-highest worldwide, according to an AFP tally.

With 135,214 deaths from the virus, Russia has the highest official toll from Covid-19 in Europe -- even as authorities have been accused of downplaying the severity of the country's outbreak.

Under a broader definition for deaths linked to coronavirus, statistics agency Rosstat at the end of April said that Russia has seen at least 270,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Petersburg Belgium Finland Euro April December 2020 All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves board and advisory co ..

51 minutes ago

Etihad Airways extends ‘Verified To Fly’ trave ..

1 hour ago

Developing legislative, economic system attracts f ..

1 hour ago

Astronomically, July 20 first day of Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 1,731 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Israel issue joint statement agreeing on many ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.