UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Saudi King Discuss Joint Vaccine Production: Kremlin

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 07:50 PM

Putin, Saudi king discuss joint vaccine production: Kremlin

Moscow, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Saudi King Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Monday the possible joint production of a Russian coronavirus vaccine, the Kremlin said.

In early August, Russia said it had developed the world's first vaccine against the virus and claimed that more than a billion doses had been pre-ordered by 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Russia's sovereign wealth fund has provided much of the financing, and it has identified Saudi Arabia as one of the countries interested in the vaccine.

On Monday, Putin and Salman discussed "collective efforts aimed at overcoming the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic," a Kremlin statement said, while noting the call had come at the Saudi king's initiative.

"Particular attention was paid to the perspective of joint production of a vaccine that was developed by Russia," the statement added.

It also said that Russia and Saudi Arabia, two major producers of crude oil, wouldcontinue to "pursue close coordination" to ensure stable oil prices.

Related Topics

World Russia Oil Saudi Vladimir Putin Saudi Arabia August Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways launches global COVID-19 insurance

11 minutes ago

International Literacy Day: UAE achieves education ..

26 minutes ago

Tadweer opens phase two of solar power plant at Al ..

1 hour ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discusses c ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy, University for Peace ..

2 hours ago

PM, COAS interest in improving Karachi situation l ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.