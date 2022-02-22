UrduPoint.com

Putin Says 'best' If Ukraine Drops NATO Bid, Adopts Neutrality

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Putin says 'best' if Ukraine drops NATO bid, adopts neutrality

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that the "best" solution to the Ukraine crisis would be for Kyiv to drop its NATO membership ambitions and stay neutral.

"The best solution to the issue would be if the current Kyiv authorities themselves refused to join NATO and maintained neutrality," Putin said after upper house of parliament granted him permission to use the Russian army abroad.

Related Topics

NATO Army Ukraine Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Best

Recent Stories

Govt introduces mega reforms through universal hea ..

Govt introduces mega reforms through universal health coverage initiative: Farru ..

60 minutes ago
 IGHDS organizes International Mother Language Day

IGHDS organizes International Mother Language Day

60 minutes ago
 Russian lawmakers lavish Putin with praise after r ..

Russian lawmakers lavish Putin with praise after rebel recognition

60 minutes ago
 Biden to Provide Update on Russia, Ukraine on Tues ..

Biden to Provide Update on Russia, Ukraine on Tuesday at 2 p.m. - White House

60 minutes ago
 Severing Moscow-Kiev Diplomatic Ties Serves Ukrain ..

Severing Moscow-Kiev Diplomatic Ties Serves Ukraine's Interests - Kuleba

1 hour ago
 Jury Finds 3 Men Convicted in Ahmaud Arbery Murder ..

Jury Finds 3 Men Convicted in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Guilty on Federal Hate Crimes ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>