Putin says deployment of troops to Ukraine depends on 'situation on the ground'

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that his decision to send troops to eastern Ukraine would depend on the situation on the ground.

"I didn't say that the troops would go there right after our meeting with you here," he told reporters. "Secondly, it's impossible to predict any specific outline of possible actions at all, it depends on the specific situation that is developing on the spot, on the ground."