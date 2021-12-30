UrduPoint.com

Putin Says 'effective Dialogue' With US Possible

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 03:00 PM

Putin says 'effective dialogue' with US possible

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin told US counterpart Joe Biden on Thursday he is "convinced" that "effective dialogue" between Moscow and Washington is possible, hours ahead of telephone talks as tensions rise over Ukraine.

Putin and Biden will hold their second telephone call in less than a month at 2030 GMT in the latest effort to defuse tensions surrounding Moscow's military build-up on the border with Ukraine.

"I am convinced that ... we can move forward and establish an effective Russian-American dialogue based on mutual respect and consideration of each other's national interests," Putin said, according to a Kremlin statement carrying his holiday messages to world leaders.

A senior US administration official told reporters that Biden will say "we are prepared for diplomacy and for a diplomatic path forward.

" "But we are also prepared to respond if Russia advances with a further invasion of Ukraine," Biden will tell Putin, the official said, adding that "we continue to be gravely concerned" by Russian forces near the Ukrainian border.

The phone call comes ahead of talks between Russia and the United States in Geneva on January 10.

Washington has led the charge in raising the alarm over Russian troop movements near ex-Soviet Ukraine and accusing Moscow of plotting a winter invasion of its neighbour.

Moscow has denied the charge and said it expects the West to agree to sweeping security demands it presented earlier this month.

They said NATO must not admit new members and the United States cannot establish new military bases in former Soviet republics.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Geneva United States January Border

Recent Stories

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 1 ..

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 169-run win over Northern

5 minutes ago
 Muhammad Rizwan nominated for ICC Men’s T20I Pla ..

Muhammad Rizwan nominated for ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year award

16 minutes ago
 Two minors suffocated to death

Two minors suffocated to death

1 minute ago
 Putin Wishes Biden Happy New Year, Says Russia, US ..

Putin Wishes Biden Happy New Year, Says Russia, US Can Interact Constructively

4 minutes ago
 Borrell's Words on Security Guarantees Dialogue's ..

Borrell's Words on Security Guarantees Dialogue's EU Contribution Sound Weird - ..

4 minutes ago
 UPDATE - Most Pressure on Members of Saddam Hussei ..

UPDATE - Most Pressure on Members of Saddam Hussein's Trial Came From Iraqi Side ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.