Putin Says Europe To Blame For Gas Price Spike

Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Putin says Europe to blame for gas price spike

Moscow, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Europe was to blame for the current energy crisis after soaring gas prices have spurred accusations that Moscow is withholding supplies to pressure the West.

"They've made mistakes," Putin said in a televised meeting with Russian energy officials after critics accused Moscow of intentionally limiting gas supplies in an effort to hasten the launch of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline connecting Russia with Germany.

