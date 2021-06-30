Putin says he opposes mandatory Covid vaccinations

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he was against mandatory vaccinations despite a surge in coronavirus infections in the country as well as sluggish inoculation rates.

"I do not support mandatory vaccinations," Putin told Russians during an annual phone-in, adding that he was vaccinated earlier this year with the country's homegrown Sputnik vaccine.