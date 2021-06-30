UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says He Opposes Mandatory Covid Vaccinations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Putin says he opposes mandatory Covid vaccinations

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he was against mandatory vaccinations despite a surge in coronavirus infections in the country as well as sluggish inoculation rates.

"I do not support mandatory vaccinations," Putin told Russians during an annual phone-in, adding that he was vaccinated earlier this year with the country's homegrown Sputnik vaccine.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WhatsApp introduces ‘view once’ feature on Anr ..

23 minutes ago

PM says no pressure can change or downgrade Pakist ..

41 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.34 a barrel T ..

52 minutes ago

Mohammad Rizwan becomes main player of the nationa ..

54 minutes ago

NYUAD researchers map structure of nanobody, revea ..

2 hours ago

Israeli foreign minister says ‘they’re here to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.