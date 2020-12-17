UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Hopes To Resolve Discord With US Under Biden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

Putin says hopes to resolve discord with US under Biden

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he hopes the administration of incoming US president Joe Biden will work with Russia to resolve disagreements between the countries.

Putin told reporters at his annual end-of-year press conference that relations had become "hostage" to US domestic politics and said he hoped that some existing problems "will be resolved under the new administration".

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja asks parents to focus on character buil ..

25 minutes ago

PCB statement on Mohammad Amir

49 minutes ago

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive fo ..

1 hour ago

Lux Style Awards 2020 Allot Everyone the Best Seat ..

1 hour ago

Portugal reports 4,720 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

Putin Hopes Real Wages in Russia to Increase by 1. ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.