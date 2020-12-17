Putin says hopes to resolve discord with US under Biden

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he hopes the administration of incoming US president Joe Biden will work with Russia to resolve disagreements between the countries.

Putin told reporters at his annual end-of-year press conference that relations had become "hostage" to US domestic politics and said he hoped that some existing problems "will be resolved under the new administration".