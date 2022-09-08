UrduPoint.com

Putin Says 'impossible' To Isolate Russia, Vows Gas And Oil Supply Cuts

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Putin says 'impossible' to isolate Russia, vows gas and oil supply cuts

Moscow, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday it was "impossible" to isolate Moscow and vowed to cut gas and oil deliveries to countries imposing a price cap on supplies.

Speaking at an economic forum, over six months after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, the Russian leader sought to pivot towards allies in Asia, the middle East and Africa as his country faces a barrage of Western sanctions.

"No matter how much someone would like to isolate Russia, it is impossible to do this," Putin told the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Pacific port city of Vladivostok.

He said the coronavirus pandemic has been replaced by other global challenges "threatening the whole world", including "sanctions fever in the West".

Putin has repeatedly said Russia's economy is weathering the barrage of sanctions well, as the Kremlin's ties with the West sink to new lows.

On Wednesday, he vowed to cut off any countries imposing price caps on oil and gas exports, just as the European Union proposed to do just that.

Capping prices "would be an absolutely stupid decision", Putin said.

"We will not supply anything at all if it is contrary to our interests, in this case economic (interests)," he said.

"No gas, no oil, no coal, no fuel oil, nothing." Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian supplies, has accused Moscow of using energy as a weapon and on Wednesday, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen proposed that member states agree a price cap.

G7 industrialised powers pledged Friday to move urgently towards implementing a price cap on Russian oil imports, in a bid to cut off a major source of funding for Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

"Those who are trying to impose something on us are in no position today to dictate their will," Putin said.

"They should come to their senses." Von der Leyen's remarks come days after Russia closed the key Nord Stream pipeline to Europe, saying it would be under repair for an indefinite period of time.

"They say that Russia uses energy as a weapon. More nonsense! What weapon do we use? We supply as much as required according to requests" from importers, Putin told the economic forum.

"Give us a turbine, we will turn Nord Stream on tomorrow," Putin said.

The Kremlin insists sanctions have prevented the proper maintenance of Russian gas infrastructure and, in particular, blocked the return of a Siemens turbine that had been undergoing repairs in Canada.

Russian energy giant Gazprom said Wednesday the EU nations had reduced Russia's gas deliveries by 48 percent since the start of 2022, with the reduction reaching 49 percent if Britain is included in the total.

- 'Colossal new opportunities' - Putin's participation in the forum in the Far East -- a region with close geopolitical and economic ties to Russia's neighbours in Asia -- comes a day after the Russian president oversaw large-scale military drills there.

The week-long Vostok-2022 manoeuvres, were concluding Wednesday and involved several Kremlin-friendly countries, including troops sent by Beijing.

As Moscow seeks to bolster ties with Asia -- especially key ally China -- Putin welcomed the growing role of the Asia-Pacific region in global affairs.

"The role... of the countries of the Asia-Pacific region has significantly increased," he said at the forum, adding that partnerships will create "colossal new opportunities for our people".

Putin was joined at Wednesday's forum by China's top legislator Li Zhanshu -- who ranks third in the Chinese government hierarchy -- with a bilateral meeting scheduled for later in the day.

The Russian leader is expected next week to hold an in-person meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, who has not left China since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two leaders will meet at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) held in Uzbekistan on September 15 and 16, a Russian diplomat said Wednesday.

Beijing and Moscow have drawn closer in recent years, ramping up cooperation as part of what they call a "no limits" relationship, acting as a counterweight to the global dominance of the United States.

Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow's intervention in Ukraine, while Moscow was in full solidarity with Beijing during the visit in August of US House speaker Nancy Pelosi to self-ruled Taiwan, which China considers its territory.

In a sign of further rapprochement, Russia announced Tuesday that China will be switching from US Dollars to the national currencies of the two countries -- Yuan and rubles -- to pay for deliveries of Russian natural gas.

Related Topics

Africa World Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe China Canada European Union Oil Visit Beijing Shanghai Nancy Nord Vladimir Putin Vladivostok Price Uzbekistan United States Middle East August September Gas 2020 Shanghai Cooperation Organization All From Government Top Asia Xi Jinping Siemens Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukrai ..

Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukraine From Using Funds to Silence ..

19 minutes ago
 Qatar to reopen old airport to ease World Cup traf ..

Qatar to reopen old airport to ease World Cup traffic

12 minutes ago
 Sabalenka into second successive US Open semi-fina ..

Sabalenka into second successive US Open semi-final

12 minutes ago
 Tuchel sacked by Chelsea's new owners after poor s ..

Tuchel sacked by Chelsea's new owners after poor start to season

12 minutes ago
 District administration make sincere efforts to pr ..

District administration make sincere efforts to provide relief to flood affectee ..

12 minutes ago
 Imran Khan promoting culture of uncivilized langua ..

Imran Khan promoting culture of uncivilized language among youth: Dr Tariq

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.