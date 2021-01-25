UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Palace In Navalny Report 'doesn't Belong To Me'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Putin says palace in Navalny report 'doesn't belong to me'

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected Monday a claim by Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny that a luxury Black Sea property belongs to him.

"Nothing that is listed there as my property belongs to me or my close relatives, and never did," Putin said during a video call with students, in reference to an investigation Navalny's team published last week.

