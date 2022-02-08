(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said several proposals put forward by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at talks on Monday could form a basis for moving forward on the crisis over Ukraine.

"A number of his ideas, proposals... are possible as a basis for further steps," Putin said after more than five hours of talks with Macron.