Putin Says Ready To Discuss China's Ukraine Plan At Xi Talks

March 21, 2023

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday that Russia was open to discussing China's proposals to end the fighting in Ukraine at the start of high-stakes talks in the Kremlin.

The summit comes as China seeks to portray itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict, but Washington warned the world should not be fooled by Beijing's moves.

"We are always open to negotiations," Putin told the Chinese leader, who was on his first visit to Moscow since the start of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine last year.

The United States has accused Beijing of mulling arms exports to Moscow -- claims China has vociferously denied.

