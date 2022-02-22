Putin says recognises borders of entirety of east Ukraine

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow had recognized the independence of Ukraine's separatist regions within their administrative borders, including territory controlled by Kyiv.

"Well, we recognized them. And this means that we recognized all their fundamental documents, including the constitution," Putin told reporters. "And the constitution spells out the borders within the Donetsk and Lugansk regions at the time when they were part of Ukraine."