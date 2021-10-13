Putin says Russia aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia -- one of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters -- is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060.

"Russia in practice will strive for carbon neutrality of its economy. And we set a benchmark for this -- no later than 2060," he said at an energy forum in Moscow.