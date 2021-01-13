UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Russia To Start Mass Vaccinations Next Week

Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Putin says Russia to start mass vaccinations next week

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday tasked officials with launching mass coronavirus vaccinations from next week, touting Russia's homemade jab as the world's best.

"I ask you to begin the mass vaccination of the entire population next week," Putin told officials at a government meeting. "The Russian vaccine is the best in the world."

