Putin Says Russia Will Resist 'sanctions And Provocations'

July 04, 2023

Moscow, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :President Vladimir Putin told Iranian, Chinese and other leaders on Tuesday that Russia would continue to counter sanctions imposed by Western countries over Moscow's large-scale military operation in Ukraine.

"Russia is confidently resisting and will continue to resist external pressure, sanctions and provocations," the Russian leader said during a televised address to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The United States and the European Union have levied an unprecedented sanctions regime against Moscow over the military intervention, forcing Russia to pivot economically to Asian markets, in particular for its energy exports.

The Russian leader also thanked the SCO members for their support during a short-lived uprising led by the Wagner mercenary group aimed at Russia's military leadership.

"I would like to thank my colleagues from the SCO countries who expressed support for the actions of the Russian leadership to protect the constitutional order and the life and security of citizens," Putin said.

The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, led his forces in late June in a brief rebellion against Moscow's top military brass, which Putin said posed a threat to the country's very survival.

