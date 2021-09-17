Putin says 'several dozen' people in his circle have coronavirus

Moscow, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that dozens of people in his entourage had tested positive for the coronavirus before he went into self-isolation.

"As you know, cases of the coronavirus were detected in my inner circle. Not just one or two but several dozen people," Putin said, speaking via video link at a meeting of a Moscow-led security alliance.