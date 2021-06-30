Putin says Ukraine is controlled by Western leaders

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday questioned the point of meeting with Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky, claiming his country was effectively run by leaders in Washington and European capitals.

"What's the use of meeting with Zelensky when he has given full control of his country to outside management? Key decisions are being made in Washington, and Berlin and Paris to some extent," Putin said during an annual televised phone-in with Russians.

"I'm not refusing to meet with Zelensky, it's just necessary to understand what there is to talk about," he added.

Ukraine has been battling pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine since 2014.