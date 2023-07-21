Open Menu

Putin Says Western Weapons, Support Not Helping Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Putin says Western weapons, support not helping Ukraine

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Kyiv's counteroffensive, launched to push Russian troops back in the south and east of Ukraine, was failing despite military and financial support from Western countries.

"In any case, there are no results yet" of the counteroffensive, Putin said in televised remarks from a meeting of the Kremlin's Security Council.

Kyiv last month launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive after stockpiling Western weapons.

"Neither the colossal resources that have been pumped into the Kyiv regime nor the supplies of Western weapons, tanks, artillery, armoured vehicles and missiles are helping," Putin said.

Moscow's forces still occupy swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine and large parts of the front appears to be frozen.

Earlier this week a senior presidential aide in Kyiv told AFP the operation would be "long and difficult" and called on allies to send more armoured vehicles and weapons.

Poland, one of Ukraine's staunchest allies, has provided Kyiv with arms and welcomed refugees.

It has however shown no interest in sending troops to Ukraine.

Putin singled out Poland and accused its leaders of trying to "directly intervene in the conflict" to occupy Ukrainian land.

Poland has reinforced its defences at the border with Russia-allied Belarus, where fighters from mercenary force Wagner moved after an aborted mutiny in Russia.

Belarusian territory -- which borders Ukraine as well as EU and NATO members Poland and Lithuania -- served as a launching pad for Russia's Ukraine offensive.

Putin warned that Moscow would use "all the means at our disposal" to protect Belarus in case of an attack.

"Unleashing aggression against Belarus will mean aggression against the Russian Federation," Putin said.

Russia has begun transferring tactical nuclear warheads into Belarus.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear Vehicles Vladimir Putin Belarus Poland Lithuania Border All From Refugee

Recent Stories

OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeti ..

OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeting in India

4 minutes ago
 ‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rap ..

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

1 hour ago
 Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

2 hours ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

2 hours ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

2 hours ago
Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

2 hours ago
 Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

4 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous