Putin Says Will Get Vaccine When Possible For Age Range

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

Putin says will get vaccine when possible for age range

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he will receive the Russian-developed Sputnik V coronavirus jab once it is approved for people his age, praising the vaccine as safe and effective.

The 68-year-old Russian president said Thursday at his annual end-of-year press conference that he had not been vaccinated yet, but "will definitely do so as soon as it becomes possible" according to expert advice.

