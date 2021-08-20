Putin Says World Must Prevent 'collapse' Of Afghanistan
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 08:10 PM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called on the global community to prevent the "collapse" of Afghanistan and warned against "terrorists" entering neighbouring countries, including under the guise of refugees.
At press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Moscow, he also spoke out against against the imposing "outside values" on the conflict-torn country.