Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin will not meet people face-to-face during Russia's nationwide week-long paid holiday starting on October 30 designed to curb Covid infections amid record deaths, his spokesman said Thursday.

Putin, whom the Kremlin says is fully vaccinated against Covid, will work by video conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was cited by state news agency RIA Novosti as saying.

"There will be no face-to-face events taking into account the difficult epidemiological situation," Peskov said.