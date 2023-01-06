UrduPoint.com

Putin Seeking 'oxygen' With Ukraine Ceasefire Order: Biden

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Putin seeking 'oxygen' with Ukraine ceasefire order: Biden

Washington, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden said Thursday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin's order for a two-day Orthodox Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine was simply an effort to find breathing room for his war effort.

"He was ready to bomb hospitals and nurseries and churches" on December 25 and on New Year's Day, Biden said, adding: "I think he's trying to find some oxygen.

" State Department spokesman Ned price called Putin's ceasefire "cynical," saying, "We have little faith in the intentions behind this announcement." He voiced concern that Russia would use the break to "regroup, to rest and ultimately to re-attack" and said that Putin may seek to "fool the world" by making it seem that he wants peace.

"This does not appear to be a change in the tide of the war," he said.

"If Russia were truly serious about peace, about ending this war, it would withdraw its forces from the sovereign territory of Ukraine."

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Christmas Vladimir Putin Price May December From

Recent Stories

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contr ..

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contracts, legal memos

2 hours ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, a ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, artistry of Indian cinema

2 hours ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arab ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arabic and English Braille books

2 hours ago
 Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished E ..

Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research 2022 annou ..

2 hours ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb busts Imran's fals ..

2 hours ago
 Biden says US immigration system 'broken'

Biden says US immigration system 'broken'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.