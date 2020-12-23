UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Signs Bill Giving Presidents Lifetime Immunity

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:01 AM

Putin signs bill giving presidents lifetime immunity

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed legislation that will grant former presidents lifetime immunity once they leave office.

The bill, which was published online Tuesday, gives former presidents and their families immunity from prosecution for crimes committed during their lifetime.

They will also be exempt from questioning by police or investigators, as well as searches or arrests.

The legislation was part of constitutional amendments that were approved this summer in a nationwide vote that allow Putin, 68, to remain president until 2036.

Prior to the bill becoming law, former presidents were immune from prosecution only for crimes committed while in office.

Now a former president can still be stripped of immunity if accused of treason or other grave crimes and the charges are confirmed by the Supreme and Constitutional courts.

But the legislation Putin signed on Tuesday will additionally grant former presidents a lifetime seat in the Federation Council or senate, a position that assures immunity from prosecution upon leaving the presidency.

Last month the pending bills sparked rumours that the longtime Russian leader is planning to step down because of poor health -- a claim the Kremlin denied.

On Tuesday the lower house State Duma passed legislation making information about employees of Russia's judicial system, law enforcement and regulatory and military bodies confidential.

The bill now requires Putin's signature to become law, a step that is considered a formality.

It comes a day after opposition figure Alexei Navalny said he telephoned an alleged security agent and tricked him into admitting the Federal Security Service (FSB) tried to kill him in August by poisoning.

Navalny said he had gained access to the security agent's phone number from leaked logs and travel records.

The Kremlin critic later published the agent's alleged address and phone number, actions that would become illegal under the newly proposed legislation.

Related Topics

Senate Police Poor Russia Vote Immunity Vladimir Putin August From Opposition

Recent Stories

Cultural hubs play key role in fuelling knowledge, ..

21 minutes ago

California Secretary of State Padilla to Fill Harr ..

7 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Spoke by Phone, Discussed Karabakh - ..

32 minutes ago

Italy's Conte in Last-Ditch Attempt to Save Coalit ..

7 minutes ago

US Goals in Syria Unlikely to Change Under New Bid ..

7 minutes ago

South Carolina Governor Tests Positive for Coronav ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.