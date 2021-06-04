UrduPoint.com
Putin Signs 'extremist' Bill That Would Bar Critics From Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

Putin signs 'extremist' bill that would bar critics from polls

Moscow, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a law expected to be used to ban allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny from running in elections.

The bill on barring staff, members and sponsors of "extremist" groups from running in parliamentary elections was earlier approved by both houses of Russia's parliament and signed by Putin on Friday, according to Russia's online legislation portal.

