UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Signs Law Exiting Open Skies Security Pact

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

Putin signs law exiting Open Skies security pact

Moscow, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin signed legislation Monday formalising Russia's withdrawal from the Open Skies security treaty after Washington quit the key post-Cold War defence accord last year.

Moscow announced in mid-January it was leaving the treaty that allows signatories to carry out unarmed surveillance flights over each others' territories.

It cited a "lack of progress" on maintaining the treaty after the United States withdrew last year.

The document formalising Russia's decision was published on a government website Monday morning.

The decision by the Russian leader comes ahead of a highly anticipated summit between Putin and US President Joe Biden in Geneva next week.

Biden intially signalled his administration could reverse his predecessor's move to quit the accord, but then confirmed late last month Washington would not revisit the decision.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in response last week there was no reason for the security pact to feature on the agenda at the meeting between Putin and Biden, since the United States had made its position on the future of the accord clear.

Russian lawmakers in both the upper and lower houses of parliament had earlier voted in favour of ending Moscow's participating in Open Skies.

Members of the accord included countries across Europe, the former Soviet Union and Canada.

Moscow and Washington had long accused each other of breaching the terms of the agreement, and then-US president Donald Trump formally pulled the US out last November.

The pact allows members to request copies of images taken during surveillance flights carried out by other members.

A country under surveillance is given 72-hours' warning ahead of a flight and 24-hours' notice of the flight path, to which it can suggest modifications.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Washington Parliament Canada Trump Progress Vladimir Putin Geneva United States November From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif enjoys grandson Junaid Safdar's polo ..

9 minutes ago

Final exams for grades 4-12 to begin tomorrow

12 minutes ago

'Would love to take wickets of Kohli, Morgan and B ..

45 minutes ago

PSL 6: Ben Dunk falls injured during catching prac ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.21 a barrel F ..

1 hour ago

S&amp;P assigns ‘AA-’ issuer rating to Emirate ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.