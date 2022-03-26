UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Law On Jail Terms For 'fake' News On State Actions Abroad

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday signed into law a bill introducing jail terms of up to 15 years for publishing "fake" information about Russia's actions abroad, as Moscow's troops continue their military operation in Ukraine.

The bill, adopted by Russia's parliament this week, sets out jail terms and fines for people who publish "knowingly false information" about actions abroad by Russian government agencies.

If the false information "caused serious consequences", it is punishable by up 15 years in jail.

The new bill expands on a law passed earlier in March that allows for up to 15 years in jail for publishing false information about the Russian army.

>