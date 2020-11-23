UrduPoint.com
Putin Signs Law Raising Income Tax For High Earners

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law on increasing income tax for high earners in the first move away from a flat tax system in place since 2001.

Starting next year, the tax rate will rise from 13 percent to 15 percent on incomes over five million rubles (about $65,800/55,370 Euros at the current exchange rate).

Putin made the announcement in a televised address in late June, a week before the country was due to vote on amendments to the constitution that paved the way for the president to potentially stay in power until 2036.

The reform is expected to give state coffers an additional 60 billion rubles, the president said, adding that the money would go towards funding treatment for children with "severe and rare" illnesses.

The current flat tax system was introduced in 2001 and was among the key reforms of Putin's first presidential term.

Modifications to the tax system have been discussed for several years, including the possibility of tax cuts for lower incomes|

