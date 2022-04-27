UrduPoint.com

Putin Tells UN Chief Still Has 'hope' In Ukraine Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Putin tells UN chief still has 'hope' in Ukraine talks

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin told the visiting UN chief Tuesday that he still had hope for negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine.

"Despite the fact that the military operation is ongoing, we still hope that we will be able to reach agreements on the diplomatic track," Putin told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who was visiting Moscow, in televised remarks.

"We are negotiating, we do not reject (talks)." Sitting across from Guterres at a long table at the Kremlin, Putin said efforts at talks with Ukraine had been derailed by claims of atrocities committed by Russian forces in the town of Bucha outside Kyiv.

"There was a provocation in the village of Bucha, which the Russian army had nothing to do with," Putin said. "We know who prepared this provocation, by what means, and what kind of people worked on it." Ukraine had proposed an international agreement whereby other countries would guarantee its security. In return, Kyiv would not join NATO or host foreign military bases and become a neutral, non-nuclear state.

The talks in Turkey stalled after the discovery of civilian bodies in areas near Kyiv previously occupied by Russian forces.

Putin told Guterres he was "aware of your concerns about Russia's military operation" in Ukraine and ready to discuss it, but blamed the turmoil in the country on an "anti-state coup" that overturned a pro-Russian president in 2014.

Guterres reiterated his call from an earlier meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for Moscow and Kyiv to work together with the UN to set up aid and evacuation corridors to help civilians in Ukraine.

The UN chief's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Putin agreed "in principle" to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross being involved in evacuating civilians from the Azovstal steelworks in the port city of Mariupol.

Further discussions will take place between the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Russian defence ministry, he added.

Related Topics

NATO Army United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Mariupol From Agreement

Recent Stories

Nearly 60% of US population had Covid by February: ..

Nearly 60% of US population had Covid by February: CDC

17 minutes ago
 Stones fit to bolster Man City defence against Mad ..

Stones fit to bolster Man City defence against Madrid

17 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal assures Pang Chunxue to uplift CPEC pr ..

Ahsan Iqbal assures Pang Chunxue to uplift CPEC projects

17 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns Karach ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns Karachi blast

17 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer takes notice of Pak students issues s ..

Rana Tanveer takes notice of Pak students issues studying in China

1 hour ago
 FIA gives clean chit to its former director genera ..

FIA gives clean chit to its former director general in three inquiries

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.