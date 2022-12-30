UrduPoint.com

Putin Tells Xi He Wants To Ramp Up Military Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Putin tells Xi he wants to ramp up military cooperation

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Russian leader Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday he was keen to ramp up military cooperation and hailed the two countries' efforts to counter Western influence.

Battered by unprecedented Western sanctions over Moscow's assault against Ukraine, Putin has hoped to strengthen political and military ties with China.

Moscow's offensive in Ukraine is a sensitive issue for Beijing.

China has sought to position itself as neutral over the conflict but has offered diplomatic backing to its strategic ally Russia.

"We aim to strengthen cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and China," Putin told Xi by video link at the start of the talks, calling the Chinese leader a "dear friend".

The Kremlin chief also hailed the efforts of Moscow and Beijing to counter "unprecedented Western pressure and provocations".

"In the context of growing geopolitical tensions, the importance is growing of the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership as a stabilising factor," Putin said.

"We share the same views on the causes, course and logic of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape," he added.

As the West seeks to cut reliance on Russian oil and gas, Putin has looked to energy markets in Asia.

"Russia has become one of the leaders when it comes to oil exports to China," Putin said.

The Russian leader said he was expecting Xi in Moscow on a state visit next spring.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia China Oil Visit Beijing Vladimir Putin Same Gas Market Share Asia Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

1 hour ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

1 hour ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

2 hours ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

2 hours ago
 EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on env ..

EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on environmental legislation violato ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.