UrduPoint.com

Putin Thanks Russian Rescuers For Work In Quake-hit Türkiye, Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday thanked Russian rescuers for their work in Türkiye and Syria after the devastating earthquakes last week.

In a video address to an expanded meeting of the Emergency Ministry board, Putin said in 2022 Russian rescue teams conducted 35 international humanitarian missions.

"Last week, the ministry's forward groups were among the first to help the victims of devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria. Our rescue workers, dog handlers, doctors and psychologists were working around the clock, rapidly deploying mobile hospitals, organizing search and rescue operations and thereby saving the lives and health of many people," he said.

Putin added that in Russia the ministry's staff "acted promptly during flood relief operations," and "did a great deal to put out wildfires and industry-related fires.

" "I would like to thank the ministry's leadership and its military and civilian staff for their responsible attitude to tackling their tasks, for their professionalism and for providing assistance to people in trouble without delay and despite the risks and dangers involved," the president said.

Over 35,400 people were killed and more than 105,000 others injured in the deadly quakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb 6., according to the latest official figures.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adiyaman, Gaziantep and Hatay. In neighboring Syria, at least 3,688 people were killed and over 14,749 injured.

Related Topics

Injured Syria Flood Russia Mobile Vladimir Putin Kahramanmaras Adiyaman Hatay Gaziantep Million

Recent Stories

Follow LHCâ€™s orders for election in Punjab: CJP ..

Follow LHCâ€™s orders for election in Punjab: CJP Bandial

11 minutes ago
 Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

16 minutes ago
 First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfull ..

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfully delivered by ADNOC

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senator ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senators in Washington

2 hours ago
 Gargash meets British delegation, explores coopera ..

Gargash meets British delegation, explores cooperation

3 hours ago
 IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.