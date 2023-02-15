(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday thanked Russian rescuers for their work in Türkiye and Syria after the devastating earthquakes last week.

In a video address to an expanded meeting of the Emergency Ministry board, Putin said in 2022 Russian rescue teams conducted 35 international humanitarian missions.

"Last week, the ministry's forward groups were among the first to help the victims of devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria. Our rescue workers, dog handlers, doctors and psychologists were working around the clock, rapidly deploying mobile hospitals, organizing search and rescue operations and thereby saving the lives and health of many people," he said.

Putin added that in Russia the ministry's staff "acted promptly during flood relief operations," and "did a great deal to put out wildfires and industry-related fires.

" "I would like to thank the ministry's leadership and its military and civilian staff for their responsible attitude to tackling their tasks, for their professionalism and for providing assistance to people in trouble without delay and despite the risks and dangers involved," the president said.

Over 35,400 people were killed and more than 105,000 others injured in the deadly quakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb 6., according to the latest official figures.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adiyaman, Gaziantep and Hatay. In neighboring Syria, at least 3,688 people were killed and over 14,749 injured.