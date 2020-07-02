Putin thanks Russians for 'support and trust' after vote

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :President Vladimir Putin on Thursday thanked Russians for their "support and trust" after a nationwide vote approved constitutional reforms that could extend his rule until 2036.

"Thank you very much for your support and trust," Putin said in televised remarks, following an announcement from Russia's election commission that nearly 78 percent of voters had supported theamendments to the constitution.