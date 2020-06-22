UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Host Russia WWII Parade Ahead Of Key Vote

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 09:40 AM

Putin to host Russia WWII parade ahead of key vote

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Thousands of Russian troops will march in Moscow on Wednesday as President Vladimir Putin brushes off virus fears to host a World War II commemoration ahead of a crucial vote on his rule.

The military display in Red Square to mark 75 years since the Soviet victory in World War II had been scheduled for May 9 but the Kremlin postponed it citing requests from veterans, as coronavirus cases shot up.

Putin rescheduled the event as soon as lockdown measures eased, keen to move on from an outbreak that has hit his country hard.

With more than 8,000 recorded fatalities and around 580,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections, Russia has the pandemic's third largest caseload after the United States and Brazil.

The parade coincides with the anniversary of the first post-war parade on Red Square, which saw Soviet troops throw down Nazi standards in front of the Lenin mausoleum on June 24, 1945.

It comes just a week ahead of a national vote on constitutional amendments that would allow Putin, in power since 2000, to reset his term-limit clock to zero and stay in the Kremlin until 2036.

The parade will be Putin's first major appearance in public since the pandemic, after he attended an open-air flag-raising ceremony on June 12.

The 67-year-old will survey a display of modern military might involving over 13,000 troops, with more than 20 items of hardware on show for the first time including Tosochka flame-throwers, T-90M tanks and Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile systems.

Vintage vehicles such as the workhorse T-34 tank will also be on display and some troops will wear World War II uniforms.

Putin, whose two-year-old brother died as Nazis encircled Leningrad, has sought to associate his regime with the most revered aspect of the Soviet era: wartime victory.

Ahead of the parade, he slammed the West for "insulting Russia" by playing down the USSR's role in winning the war.

While Putin has pushed for the parade, some have voiced fears over the risk of infection, with mass public events still formally banned in Moscow.

The event will see troops from 13 countries including China and India marching and more than 200 military vehicles rolling down central streets.

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia China Vote Vehicles Died Vladimir Putin Brazil United States Tank March May June World War Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,379 new confirmed cases of ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres, ..

11 hours ago

Ambassador of Azerbaijan thanks UAE for medical ai ..

11 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to re-open June 24

11 hours ago

Mosul has been a capital of creative industries fo ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.