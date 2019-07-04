UrduPoint.com
Putin To Meet Pope And Populist Govt During Lightning Italy Trip

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 16 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 09:00 AM

Putin to meet Pope and populist govt during lightning Italy trip

Rome, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Rome Thursday for a lightning visit including talks with the pope and Italy's populist government, which has called for an easing of sanctions despite Moscow's ongoing crisis with the West.

Rome's historic centre is on security lockdown for the visit with 50 streets blocked to traffic and Italian media reporting that mobile phone signals could be scrambled.

Putin will be driven around in his six-metre-long armoured limo by a chauffeur who has been practising negotiating his way around the Eternal City's narrow streets, but his talks with Italian leaders should be easier.

Far-right Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has often expressed admiration for Putin, and his coalition government advocates reviewing EU sanctions against Russia.

"Men like him (Putin) who act in the interest of their own citizens, there should be dozens in this country", Salvini said last year, shortly after being elected.

Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov told journalists in Moscow ahead of the visit that "Italy is one of our main partners in Europe".

