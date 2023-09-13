Putin toasts 'strengthening of cooperation' at dinner with Kim

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday toasted the "strengthening of future cooperation" with North Korea as he hosted the reclusive country's leader Kim Jong Un in an official dinner in the Russian Far East.

Putin held talks with Kim in Russia's Vostochny cosmodrome, in an unprecedented summit as Moscow grows increasingly isolated in the West over its offensive in Ukraine.

"A toast to the future strengthening of cooperation and friendship between our countries," Putin said, raising his glass in footage aired by Russian state television.

"For the well-being and prosperity of our nations, for the health of the chairman and all of those present," he added.

Putin stood up to make the toast, with his foreign and defence ministers sitting next to him and facing Kim and the North Korean delegation.

He praised Moscow and Pyongyang's historical ties, quoting a Russian proverb that "an old friend is better than two new ones." "Our relations were established back in Korea's fight for freedom in 1945, when Soviet and Korean soldiers fought side by side against Japanese militarists," Putin said.

"And today we also strive to strengthen the bonds of camaraderie and good neighbourliness," he said.

"We act in the name of peace, stability and prosperity of our common region."