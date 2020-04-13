Putin, Trump, hail OPEC+ oil deal: Kremlin

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump hailed the new OPEC-plus oil deal Sunday, which agreed a historic cut in oil production to boost plummeting prices.

The two leaders agreed on the "great importance of an agreement in the 'OPEC-plus' format, during a phone conversation, said a statement from the Kremlin.

Putin, Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman, also held a joint phone call, the statement added.