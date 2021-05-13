UrduPoint.com
Putin, UN Chief Guterres Urge Israel, Palestinians To Halt Fighting

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

Putin, UN chief Guterres urge Israel, Palestinians to halt fighting

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Thursday called on Israel and Palestinian militants to end a military conflict that began this week.

"In light of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, it was stated that the Primary task is to stop violent actions on both sides and ensure the safety of the civilian population," the Kremlin said in a statement after their video call.

