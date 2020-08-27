UrduPoint.com
Putin Urges All Sides To 'find Way Out' Of Belarus Crisis

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:50 PM

Putin urges all sides to 'find way out' of Belarus crisis

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on authorities in Belarus and the opposition to find a solution to political unrest that has erupted over a disputed election.

"The parties to this process have enough common sense to find a way out without resorting to extremes," Putin said in an interview that aired on state television.

Belarus has been hit by opposition protests since President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term in the August 9 vote.

