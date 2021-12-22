UrduPoint.com

Putin Urges Marcon To End 'discrimination' Against RT Broadcaster

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:01 AM

Putin urges Marcon to end 'discrimination' against RT broadcaster

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin urged France to end "discrimination" against Russian state-funded broadcaster RT, which has been accused by Western countries of distributing disinformation and Kremlin-friendly propaganda.

In a call between Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, the Russian leader "expressed hope the Russian channel will be provided the same opportunities to operate without discrimination as French media enjoy in Russia".

Launched in 2005 as "Russia Today", state-funded RT has expanded with broadcasters and websites in languages including English, French, Spanish and Arabic.

In France, RT has long been accused by the authorities and news organisation of being a propaganda wing of the Kremlin. Its reporters complain they have not been granted official accreditation to cover the Elysee.

In the United States it has been required to register as a "foreign agent", while in Britain the authorities have threatened to revoke its broadcasting licence.

Lithuania and Latvia, both former Soviet countries on Russia's border, have banned the channel.

This week, YouTube blocked a new RT channel after removing the network's German channels RT DE and Der Fehlende Part earlier this year.

Related Topics

Russia Threatened France German Vladimir Putin Same United States Latvia Border YouTube Media Arab

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

19 minutes ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

19 minutes ago
 MBRSC set to start manufacturing MBZ-SAT flight mo ..

MBRSC set to start manufacturing MBZ-SAT flight model after completion of design ..

50 minutes ago
 Special commission being formed for minorities' ri ..

Special commission being formed for minorities' rights protection: Buzdar

2 minutes ago
 Saudi-led strikes halt aid flights into rebel-held ..

Saudi-led strikes halt aid flights into rebel-held Yemen capital

2 minutes ago
 US population growth slows to lowest rate ever ami ..

US population growth slows to lowest rate ever amid pandemic

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.