Putin Urges Russians To Get Vaccine, Says Russia Can Vaccinate Foreigners

Muhammad Irfan 35 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Putin urges Russians to get vaccine, says Russia can vaccinate foreigners

Saint Petersburg, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin called on Russians Friday to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and said the country was prepared to allow foreigners to enter Russia to get the jab.

"Every citizen of Russia has the opportunity to get vaccinated completely free of charge... I'd like to ask our citizens to take this opportunity and protect themselves," Putin told the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, adding that Russia could also "provide an opportunity" for foreigners to get vaccinated.

Russia Vladimir Putin Petersburg Coronavirus

More Stories From Miscellaneous

