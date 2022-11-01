UrduPoint.com

Putin Urges Ukraine To Ensure Safety Of Maritime Traffic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Putin urges Ukraine to ensure safety of maritime traffic

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin called Monday for Kyiv to guarantee the safety of maritime traffic after Moscow suspended its role in a grain shipment deal, alleging Ukraine misused a safe shipping corridor.

"Ukraine must guarantee that there will be no threat to the safety of civilian vessels," Putin told a press conference.

He accused Kyiv of using the corridor for an attack on Russia's Crimea fleet, which prompted Moscow to suspend a deal allowing Ukrainian food exports.

"This attack was launched by Ukraine against the Black Sea fleet... They created a danger for our ships and civilian vessels," Putin said.

"It's a threat to our ships and our civilian vessels," Putin said, stressing that Russia did not withdraw from the deal but "suspended" involvement.

Russia and Ukraine in July signed a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations to unlock critical grain from Ukraine needed to avert a global food crisis caused by the conflict.

The agreement established a safe corridor through which vessels could travel to Istanbul for inspections.

The deal had already allowed more than 9.5 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be exported and was due to be renewed on November 19.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Traffic Vladimir Putin Istanbul July November From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

2 hours ago
 US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big ..

US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big Tech to Censor Disputed Info - ..

2 hours ago
 Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault ..

Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault, Kidnapping Charges - Justice ..

2 hours ago
 'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, say ..

'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

2 hours ago
 Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss by Phone Situation Aroun ..

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss by Phone Situation Around Grain Deal - Turkish Foreign ..

2 hours ago
 Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, ..

Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, Including CIA, US National Gu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.