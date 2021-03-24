Putin Vaccinated Against Covid-19: News Agencies
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 01:20 AM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday received his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said without specifying which jab was administered.
"Putin has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. He feels well. Tomorrow he has a full working day," Peskov said, according to state-run RIA Novosti news agency.