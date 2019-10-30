UrduPoint.com
Putin Visits Close EU Ally Hungary Again

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:01 AM

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest Wednesday for trade and energy talks, the latest in a regular series of meetings with his closest ally in the EU.

The pair, who met twice in 2018, have held talks at least annually in the last five years, unsettling Western powers worried over Putin's proximity to an EU and NATO member state leader. Putin last visited Budapest in 2017.

Orban, a self-styled "illiberal" strongman and anti-immigration figurehead for nationalists around Europe and beyond, has adopted a policy of "Eastern opening" in recent years.

He has tasked his foreign ministry with sourcing trade deals in countries such as Russia, Turkey and China, a strategy that has seen the 55-year-old maverick accused of cozying up to autocrats and dictators.

"Orban presents himself as the bridge between the East and the West," said Peter Kreko, director of Budapest-based think tank Political Capital.

"Even if Hungary is a member of the Euro-Atlantic alliance, he opens to the East," he told AFP.

