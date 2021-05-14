UrduPoint.com
Putin Vows Response After Ally Probed For Treason In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Putin vows response after ally probed for treason in Ukraine

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said Moscow would "respond" after a Ukrainian court placed the Kremlin chief's close ally under house arrest in a treason case.

"Taking into account all the threats that are being created for us, we will have to respond to this properly and in a timely fashion," Putin said at a meeting of his security council, apparently referring to the prosecution of Viktor Medvedchuk, a Kremlin-friendly Ukrainian lawmaker.

