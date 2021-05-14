UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Vows Response After Ukraine Targets Ally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

Putin vows response after Ukraine targets ally

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Friday to respond to what he said was the persecution of Moscow-friendly politicians in Ukraine, accusing the West of turning a blind eye to Kiev's political "clean-up".

With tensions between Moscow and Kiev high, Ukraine this week placed Putin's top ally Viktor Medvedchuk under house arrest on suspicion of high treason.

Medvedchuk, a personal friend of Putin, faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted and says the accusations are politically motivated.

Speaking at a meeting of his security council on Friday, Putin said Western-backed Ukraine was being turned into "some kind of anti-Russia".

"So what, everyone who's working with Russia will now face criminal prosecution in Ukraine?" Putin said.

Ukraine, he said, was carrying out a "clean-up of the political landscape", pointing also to the closing of some pro-Russian media.

"National media outlets are being shut down -- and our Western partners are not reacting at all, if not to say supporting such rulings," Putin said.

"We will have to respond to this properly and in a timely fashion," he said, without elaborating.

Contacted by AFP, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office declined to comment on Putin's statement.

Russia and Ukraine have been at loggerheads since a 2014 revolution ousted a Kremlin-friendly leader, Moscow annexed Crimea and a fierce conflict broke out between Kiev's forces and pro-Russian separatists in the country's east.

After a lull last year, fighting escalated at the start of 2021 and last month Russia amassed 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and in Crimea, prompting warnings from NATO.

Russia later announced a pullback but both Washington and Kiev say that the withdrawal has been limited.

- Godfather to Medvedchuk's daughter - Medvedchuk is one of Ukraine's richest people, with Forbes estimating his net worth at $620 million. He has said Putin is godfather to his youngest daughter Darya.

Ukrainian authorities this week said that Medvedchuk and another pro-Moscow lawmaker, Taras Kozak, were "suspected of high treason and attempts to plunder national resources" in Crimea.

Ukraine has banned three pro-Russia television channels owned by Kozak and linked to Medvedchuk.

Zelensky's office described the channels as a "propaganda tool" and said they receive funding from Russia.

Ukraine's Western allies have backed it against Russia, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanding Moscow end its "aggressive" actions towards Ukraine during talks with Zelensky in Kiev last week.

Clashes have continued along the frontline in Ukraine's east, where Kiev is battling separatists in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

The Ukrainian military said Friday that one of its soldiers had been killed in sniper fire.

The conflict, which has claimed more than 13,000 lives, has seen at least 37 Ukrainian soldiers killed since the start of the year, compared to 50 in all of 2020, while the separatists say some 30 of their fighters have died.

Related Topics

NATO Fire Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Died Forbes Vladimir Putin Donetsk Kiev Border Criminals 2020 Media TV All From Top Million

Recent Stories

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

5 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.