Putin wants to 'negate' Ukraine as sovereign country: French FM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin no longer accepted Ukraine's independence under international law.

"President Putin in his speech (on Monday) declared in a sense the negation of Ukraine as a sovereign country," he told reporters after talks with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Berlin.